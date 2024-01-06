The AAAM, led by Bishop Meshack Tebe endorsed the Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) party and called for a collective effort to secure a 2/3 majority in the 2024 polls

Former President Jacob Zuma commended the religious leaders for supporting the MK party

Social media buzz intensifies as citizens speculate on the impact of the religious sector's backing

Traditional leaders of the All African Alliance Movement with former president Jacob Zuma in Soweto. Image: @phuti_mathobela

JOHANNESBURG - The All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) has thrown its weight behind the newly formed political entity, Umkhonto We Sizwe.

AAAM urges citizens to support MK party

Bishop Meshack Tebe, AAAM's Secretary General, rallied members and citizens to collective action to achieve a decisive victory in the 2024 elections, reported SABCNews.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of the country, the religious organisation has mobilised, advocating for support for the MK party in the upcoming general elections.

Zuma praises religious leaders

Former President Jacob Zuma, a key figure in the endorsement, praised the religious leaders for their commitment to the MK party.

Speaking at the June 16 Memorial close to Morris Isaacson High in Soweto, Zuma clarified that he was not abandoning his ANC membership but criticised the ruling party.

He said that the ruling party has deviated from its path under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

MK party sparks online debate

The announcement has sparked discussions on social media platforms, with citizens sharing predictions about the potential outcome of the religious sector's backing of the MK party.

Kanye Pamba asked:

"Who is the leader of MK?"

Ndabenhle Dubazana commented:

"The pain goes straight to Stellenbosch cartel and Phala Phala gang."

Bongani Mgubela mentined:

"You think these smallanyana parties will shake the ANC? I doubt, instead they will make it stronger."

Mapopo Collette asked:

"When is the election day? I want to see something. The ANC will win the elections trust me."

Melusi Msiza added:

"Chess not morabaraba!Viva lo mkhonto."

