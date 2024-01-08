The ANC's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, admitted that the ruling party covered Jacob Zuma during the Nkandla saga

Mbalula said that the party defended Zuma and even lied about the swimming pool Zuma built at Nkandla

South Africans were not puzzled by the confession and pointed out that nobody believed the ANC

Fikile Mbalula spilled the beans about Jacob Zuma's pool in Nkandla. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images

The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, admitted that the ruling party defended Jacob Zuma's lie about the Nkandla swimming pool. He revealed that despite the ANC defending Zuma, the former president allegedly could not stand the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC lied about Nkandla pool: Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula's statements came one day before the ruling party celebrated its 112th year since being founded in 1912. According to Jacaranda FM, Mbalula said the party went to parliament and called a swimming pool a fire pool. He further added that the then-police minister found it challenging to defend the lie, and as a result, many people were left unemployed because of the Nkandla saga.

Mbalula revealed that despite how fiercely the party defended its former president, Zuma could not tolerate Ramaphosa. He revealed that the ruling party will approach the courts to reclaim the uMkhonto weSizwe name. The party will also show what it plans to do to Zuma for endorsing another political party while still an ANC member.

South Africans are not stunned

South Africans on Facebook were far from being surprised that the ANC defended Jacob Zuma.

Stephen Anthony wrote:

“They failed the nation with their lies all those years. We need them voted out in 2024.”

Stan Ndaba said:

“Everyone who has a brain knew that. This is the interesting fact though, that people who believed that are now MK members. Go figure.”

Sduduzo Ntombela commented:

“Shooting themselves in the foot yet again in their quest to tarnish Zuma’s name.”

Tshedza TK Mawela remarked

“I’m so shocked that people believed the firepool story in the first place. They dish out lies almost daily, and it’s so normal that they don’t see anything wrong with it.”

Bronwin Hendricks wrote:

“This is more reason for people to see the importance of voting these lying politicians out. They will do anything to pull the wool over your eyes to stay in power.”

