A social media user shared an image of Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead and compared it to a sheep and cattle enclosure (kraal)

@Wendy94669657 wants to know how the former president managed to spend over R240 million on upgrades to the homestead

Many social media users seem to like the way @Wendy94669657 thinks and shared responses in agreement with her post

Twitter user @Wendy94669657 decided to throw some major shade at former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead. The anonymous app user brought up the exorbitant cost of Zuma's home and stated that it resembles a kraal - a cattle and sheep enclosure.

Sharing an image of Msholozi's home, @Wendy94669657 went in on the way it looks, given its R246 million upgrades price tag. It seems her followers were in full agreement as they talked about Zuma's 'fire pool'.

While the post gained 182 likes, there were quite a few comments under it about Zuma, his wives, kids and once again, the infamous firefighting pool.

A social media user went ham on Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead, comparing it to an animal enclosure. Image: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the post in question below:

Frustrated social media users are also curious about why the upgrades were so costly

@clarkieAAA believes:

"Please don’t be deceived. There is more than double of what you see below grounds connected with tunnels and bunkers…"

@marcel__za corrected the OP's tweet:

"The upgrades were R247m, not the total cost."

@ChrisVonGeist thinks:

"I think the majority of the money went to him. There's no way he spent $15 mill on that."

@oesparadys responded with:

"I won't pay R10m for that."

@hills007 jokingly tweeted:

"Limited budget. The fire pool swallowed it all."

@R_W_Tee added:

"Actually, it cost R24m. The rest went to Dubai."

Proud dad moment: Jacob Zuma gives his son Duduzane advice after being elected ANC chairperson in Newlands

In more Zuma news, Briefly News reported last year that Jacob Zuma was beyond proud of his son, Duduzane Zuma's achievement. Duduzane was elected as the African National Congress's chairperson of Ward 11 in Newlands East, KwaZulu-Natal.

Duduzane received great support from the Newlands community. Duduzane's win of the chairperson position will help him get one step closer to being the next president of the ruling party, a position he is vying for next year at the next ANC conference, according to TimesLIVE.

In an Instagram video post of Zuma and Duduzane seated and having a conversation, Zuma expressed how proud he was of his son. Zuma told his son that being elected as the chairperson is an important achievement and furthermore it was essential to belong to a branch.

Source: Briefly News