Social media users have taken to the internet to react to the latest action and drama taking place in the Big Brother Mzani house

The show has been trending on Twitter for the past couple of days and Mzansi appears to be hooked

A number of characters on the reality show are already stealing people's hearts

Social media users flocked to the internet in reaction to the latest goings-on in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Briefly News took a look at what social media users had to say about the "guests" staying in the Big Brother house.

Fans of the show were loving the relationship between Terri and Tamara. They also commented on Nale and Cynthia and how alike they are.

Here is what social media users are saying about Big Brother Mzansi

@HopeDon16627611:

"I love Terry and sis Tamara friendship #BBManzi."

@Thabisa23846794:

"Yhaaaa that smallanyana altercation was needed so that peeps can be able to iron out their misunderstandings, now the atmosphere is light nje."

@SandisiweMafoh2:

"Should 1 of them get evicted it's gonna be a mess game for the remaining one."

@Popla12:

"Nale and Cynthia Baily could be sisters...ba tshwana#BBManzi."

@SrYoli:

"Shoo Poppy, I've been trying to figure out for the longest ukuthi who does she remind me off. Spot on."

@Oratile58692814:

"I love how Zino and Sis Tamara get along their friendship is everything I have never seen a straight guy getting along with a queer person this much ❤Tired face #BBManzi #BBMzansi."

Fine gal Nale: 5 facts you might not know about the 'BBMzansi' housemate

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Nale has been trending almost every day since her first appearance on Big Brother Mzansi as fans get drawn to her more and more. The 24-year-old self-proclaimed “fine gal” has offered fans some information about her but left out some really cool points.

Briefly News has gone through the housemate’s files and what was found is pretty admirable. Take a look at five awesome facts about Nale that you wouldn’t have picked up from merely watching the show.

A top signed model under Boss Models Johannesburg

Nale may recognise her gorgeous girl status wholeheartedly, but she has been humble about just how special her looks make her. The Pretoria native is a top model signed with Boss Models agency and has appeared in major campaigns for brands like Nivea.

