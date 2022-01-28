Naledi Mogodime is one of the remaining 17 housemates on the South African Big Brother and she has quickly stood out as a fan favourite

Viewers have gotten to know a little bit about Nale through the show and her introduction video, but there is much more to the young TV personality than she’s let off

Briefly News did some digging to offer five impressive facts about the reality TV star, including which celebs consider her as a friend

Nale has been trending almost every day since her first appearance on Big Brother Mzansi as fans get drawn to her more and more. The 24-year-old self-proclaimed “fine gal” has offered fans some information about her but left out some really cool points.

Briefly News has gone through the housemate’s files and what was found is pretty admirable. Take a look at five awesome facts about Nale that you wouldn’t have picked up from merely watching the show.

A top signed model under Boss Models Johannesburg

Nale may recognise her gorgeous girl status wholeheartedly, but she has been humble about just how special her looks make her. The Pretoria native is a top model signed with Boss Models agency and has appeared in major campaigns for brands like Nivea.

Appeared on rapper Da Les’ Youtube show

Da Les has a Youtube series called Posted, where he chats about all sorts of fun topics with his friends. Nale appears in an episode of the Youtube production, making her one of the hip-hop artists’ buddies and a media personality way before her Big Brother fame.

Clothing line founder

In addition to being a model, actress and friend to the stars, Nale is also a fashion entrepreneur. The breakout star is the proud owner of NUM, a garment collection brand that is set to launch soon according to its Instagram page.

An international muse

Those who have seen the trailer video for Jidenna’s 2019 album 85 to Africa might’ve noticed that Nale is a familiar face. The Big Brother contestant appeared in a few regal-looking shots for the US artist’s visuals.

Local music video queen

Nale was also a muse for one of Mzansi’s favourite hip-hop artists a few years back. The model appeared in A Reece’s music video for his hit Feelings and looked mysterious and ethereal while she was at it.

