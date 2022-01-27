Big Brother Mzansi fans have commented on the rising between housemates Themba and Norman

Themba confronted Norman and told him to come to talk to him if he has a problem with him in the future

The viewers of the show have accused Norman of being jealous of the tattooed Themba because he's the fave in the house

Big Brother Mzansi viewers have taken to social media to react to the brewing tension between Themba and Norman. The two housemates' names have been trending ever since they confronted each other.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans have reacted to the rising tension between Norman and Themba. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Themba called Norman to the side and told him to speak to him face-to-face if he has a problem with him. Norman has apparently been trying to turn all the other housemates against Themba.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to share their reactions to the little situation between the two gents. Most shared that Themba is their fave in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

@TWEETORACLE said:

"Given the way Norman talks frequently about Themba, it's either he is in awe of him or he's jealous of him. It's usually the latter than the former. Cos when people talk behind your back, it's not exactly cos they admire you especially when it's same gender."

@iamqueenAmanda wrote:

"Norman has nothing compared to THEMBA ......TEAM THEMBA BABY."

@D2_Visuals commented:

"Norman really wants to turn the whole house against my broer, Themba."

@GoddessThanks said:

"Problem ya Norman and Themba started with the boxing debate! One of them is holding a grudge which they won’t admit."

@callme_lesh added:

"This Norman was quick to call Themba a snake. He just squashed beef with Ghost but he's still gossiping about him. Who's a snake now??"

Big Brother Mzansi's Shower Hour sparks heated debate online

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi's decision to keep the cameras rolling while the housemates took a shower on Wednesday night sparked a heated debate on social media.

The housemates agreed that it's okay for Big Brother to film them while they took a bath on the show. The viewers of the show had been divided since the news broke that the Shower Hour was back.

Some fans took to Twitter and said they're looking forward to watching their faves without any clothes on while other peeps were totally against the idea.

