Mzansi social media users have shared mixed views after the news broke that Big Brother Mzansi 's Shower Hour is back

The housemates agreed that Big Brother should keep the cameras rolling when they jump in the shower this Wednesday night

While some peeps said they are looking forward to watch shower hour, others believe the Shower Hour sort-of invades the contestants' privacy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Big Brother Mzansi's decision to keep the cameras rolling while the housemates take a shower this Wednesday night has sparked a heated debate on social media.

'Big Brother Mzansi' will air the Shower Hour on Wednesday night. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The majority of housemates agreed that it's okay for Big Brother Mzansi to film them while they are taking a bath on the show. The viewers of the show have been divided since the news broke that the shower hour is back.

Some fans took to Twitter and said they're looking forward to watching their faves without any clothes on while other peeps were totally against the idea.

@SageSinbad said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Everyone dragging Shower Hour forgets this gen grew up watching e.tv at midnight on a Saturday."

@Xolz_G wrote:

"If you are one of those who are allergic to the shower hour.... You better stay away tonight. Don't say I didn't plug you."

@GigiPress commented:

"While we are here worrying about shower hour they're in there planning to shower at the same time and give it to us 'hot hot'."

@SA_Ngubane added:

"I'm not missing the shower hour ke tonight."

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ viewers hysterically react to Mvelo exercising in a gown

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi fans have shared hilarious reactions after one of the contestants rocked a gown during a gym session. Mvelo was seemingly not interested in exercising on Wednesday, 26 January.

When the housemates excitedly donned their gym outfits during the early morning gym session, Mvelo was still in his gown and many viewers of the trending show slammed him for being lazy.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their views on Mvelo's behaviour. The majority of the viewers agreed that someone should have hid the gown before the session began.

@nzukiyekani said:

"Mvelo is so lazy he's like a magogo there in the gym."

Source: Briefly News