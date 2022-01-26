‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Viewers Hysterically React to Mvelo Exercising in a Gown

Big Bother Mzansi viewers have shared the opinion that Mvelo is lazy after he rocked a gown during a morning gym session

The fans of the trending show took to social media to share their views on Mvelo's attitude when other housemates were excitedly exercising

Most of the #BBMzansi viewers hilariously suggested that one of the housemates should hide Mvelo's gown when they're about to hit the gym

Big Brother Mzansi fans have shared hilarious reactions after one of the contestants rocked a gown during a gym session. Mvelo was seemingly not interested in exercising on Wednesday, 26 January.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’s Mvelo rocked a gown during a gym session. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

When the housemates excitedly donned their gym outfits during the early morning gym session, Mvelo was still in his gown and many viewers of the trending show slammed him for being lazy.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their views on Mvelo's behaviour. The majority of the viewers agreed that someone from Big Brother Mzansi should have hidden the gown before the session began.

@nzukiyekani said:

"Mvelo is so lazy, he's like a magogo there in the gym."

@Samiey_Zungu wrote:

"Can someone hide Mvelo's gown..."

@Sheeyamo_Molok commented:

"Mvelo gown ebatlang ko gym session? (What's Mvelo's gown doing in a gym session?)"

Thato appointed as Minister of Fun on Big Brother Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thato is quickly becoming the talk of the town as tweeps come across her fire dancing skills online. The Big Brother Mzansi star is one of the young women behind a viral TikTok dance challenge that has everyone looking to her for a good time.

One Mzansi tweep pointed out that they recognised her from the original social media dancing video as the show aired on Sunday. However, the word picked up as audiences started getting more acquainted with the housemates yesterday.

Of course, as citizens of a fun-loving nation, SA netizens quickly elected Thato as the Minister of Good Times after the realisation on Monday night. Additionally, her enthusiasm in getting her housemates to participate in a game helped cement her fun management position.

