A housemate has already exited Big Brother Mzansi Season 3, just two days since walking onto the set of the reality TV show

The housemate, Keamogetswe Motlhale, cited personal reasons for her decision to turn her back on participating in the third season

Her decision was prompted by an emotional reaction to a task in which housemates had to share some deeply disturbing truths

Viewers of the popular Mzansi Magic reality television series Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) Season 3 learnt on Wednesday that a housemate who barely lasted more than two days was kissing local screens goodbye.

The show had seen a seven-year hiatus before mounting calls for its return finally spurred media company Endemol to bring it back to thrill-driven local audiences. The newest season, which premiered on Sunday evening, unveiled a total of 18 housemates to South Africa.

But the show has now suffered its first casualty in the form of 24-year-old Keamogetswe "QV" Motlhale, who hails from Mahikeng. The marketing communications graduate lasted just over two days before deciding she'd had her fill.

She cited "personal reasons" for the move and is now in the process of receiving psychological counselling, News24 reported. Viewers of the show will recall how housemates were prompted to share their life stories, some of which were triggering, as part of a task handed to them.

Keamogetswe shared that she was sexually abused on several occasions as a child. In an emotional moment for her, she bid farewell to the other 17 housemates and exited the show.

But that was far from the only thing that locals zoned in on, as the housemates' floral, tropical and beach-themed dress wear received heavy criticism. Viewers questioned the "creative" behind the wardrobe as they looked anything but the star quality Mzansi was hoping for, reported The Citizen.

Thumbs down from viewers

Netizens have since headed to the socials to blast the show for being "lacklustre" and a "snoozefest". Others have vowed they won't be glued to their screens as initially thought.

Briefly News brings readers some of the outlandish backlashes from viewers below.

@Delano Mr-Cool Dilon wrote:

"This thing is a load of a snoozefest. I'm surprised so many people watch this."

@Lethabo Melu said:

"This shows would've made sense during lockdown. But now it's dum as always."

@Sakiiwo Nafiq Ndabezimbi added:

"There’s a few left and you can tell they regret signing up and now it’s money vs mental health."

