Big Brother Mzansi has officially kicked off and viewers are starting to learn more about the housemates; now all eyes are on Thato as audiences come across her TikTok fame

One tweep pointed out that Thato was the mastermind behind the famous It Ain’t Me dance challenge that made the rounds on several social media platforms after seeing her intro video

Fans reacted to the news by eagerly anticipating Big Brother house parties with Thato in the forefront, especially after she showed off her entertaining energy last night

Thato is quickly becoming the talk of the town as tweeps come across her fire dancing skills online. The Big Brother Mzansi star is one of the young women behind a viral TikTok dance challenge that has everyone looking to her for a good time.

SA viewers have no doubt that groove on Saturdays in the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house will be lit, thanks to Thato. Image" @callherthato/Instagram

Source: Instagram

One Mzansi tweep pointed out that they recognized her from the original social media dancing video as the show aired on Sunday. However, the word picked up as audiences started getting more acquainted with the housemates yesterday.

Of course, as citizens of a fun-loving nation, SA netizens quickly elected Thato as the Minister of Good Times after the realisation last night. Additionally, her enthusiasm in getting her housemates to participate in a game helped cement her fun management position.

Take a look at some of the keen reactions Mzansi shared regarding the Big Brother housemate’s moves.

​​@TheRealSiyah said:

“Wait Thato is the hun from that video omg I thought she was younger than she is. Saturday parties are gonna be fun.”

@AfriTumic admitted:

“I already like Thato… a vibe”

