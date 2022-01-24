South Africans celebrated the return of the incredibly popular reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday

A few fan favourites have already returned to the show, causing social media to blow up with what could possibly come from their arrivals

The popular South African TV show, which airs on DStv, boasts actor Lawrence Maleka as the host

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Big Brother Mzansi is back and South Africans are ecstatic. The incredibly popular reality show came to a temporary halt after its season finale on 18 May, 2015, due to supposed cash constraints, a lack of sponsorships and reports of misconduct.

News of the show's return made its way to Twitter and with the first episode airing on Sunday, 23 January, a fan favourite emerged to the surprise of many viewers.

24-Year-old, Naledi Mogadime, better known as Nale, quickly captured the support of South Africans along with fellow contestant Libo Njomba who are both dominating trends online.

Fans are excited as 'Big Brother Mzansi' made a comeback with a few peeps returning to the cast. Image: @naledimogadime and @_libonjomba

Source: Instagram

Supporters are excited about their returns and have been using #BigBrotherMzansi to discuss the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps can't believe that Nale has made a comeback

Referring to a pic of Nale, @ClaudySkhakhi wrote:

"This girl is everything. #BigBrotherMzansi."

@Anele21525772 shared a pic of Nale with the caption:

"#BigBrotherMzansi hot like a heater."

@dubazana_bongi wrote:

"Nale my fine girl. #BBMzansi #BigBrotherMzansi."

Other peeps are rooting for Libo

@So_WoRtH___it predicted:

"uLibo is hot. I'm sensing some love drama between Naledi and Thato over this guy. Bookmark this. #BigBrotherMzansi."

@Khanyi_Jamani shared:

"Guys Libo is hot on #BigBrotherMzansi."

@thembinjapha responded with:

"I just wanna be the potato that Libo is peeling."

'The River' star Lawrence Maleka lands new gig as 'Big Brother Mzansi' host

In other news about the reality TV show, Briefly News previously reported that a new presenter was announced. The River actor Lawrence Maleka was chosen as the perfect man for the job. The celeb is feeling super pumped to host the fan-favourite show.

The Citizen reported that the actor, who is well-known for his role as Zolani on The River, was the best choice of host for Big Brother Mzansi. Lawrence has presented on other television shows but felt extra excited about being a part of the return of such a huge show.

The South African reported that season three of Big Brother Mzansi has the biggest money prize to date. The winner of the 2022 series will take home a whopping R2 million.

Source: Briefly News