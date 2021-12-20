‘The River’ Star Lawrence Maleka Lands New Gig As ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Host

Lawrence Maleka has just landed one of the biggest presenting jobs in Mzansi as the host of the much-anticipated reality show, Big Brother

The 24-hour show announced its auditions a few months ago and with a host ready to take the stage, the show will air in 2022

The actor said that he was honoured and excited to be taking on a gig on one of the biggest shows in Africa

The premiere of Big Brother Mzansi is drawing closer and a new presenter has been announced. The River actor Lawrence Maleka has been chosen as the perfect man for the job. The celeb is feeling super pumped to host the fan-favourite show.

The Citizen reported that the actor, who is well-known for his role as Zolani on The River, is about to take on another major role as the host of Big Brother Mzansi. Lawrence has presented on other television shows but is feeling extra excited about being a part of the return of such a huge show.

Speaking to the publication about the new gig, he said:

“I’m excited to be part of this instalment of Big Brother Mzansi. The franchise has become a massive phenomenon in African as well as South African pop culture, and I’m happy to join in the fun as a presenter. The fan base is huge and massively loyal – it’s an honour to be part of such a fantastic production."

The South African reported that season three of Big Brother Mzansi will have the biggest money prize to date. The winner of the 2022 series will take home a whopping R2 million.

Big Brother Mzansi returns, viewers are bursting with excitement

Just a few months ago, Briefly News reported that the news had broken that Mzansi Magic will be reviving one of the biggest reality shows in South Africa. Big Brother Mzansi is set to return to screens in the near future, with rumours of auditions being around the corner. Avid watchers are beyond excited to be glued to their screens once again.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share the news that Multichoice is in talks of re-launching Big Brother Mzansi. Auditions are yet to happen but discussions are being finalised.

ZAlebs reports that Big Brother Mzansi last crowned a winner in 2016 when South Africa's favourite housemates and couple Ace and Ntombi took home the grand prize.

