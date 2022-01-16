Popular local DJ Uncle Waffles is getting ready to perform her first-ever gig in London this March

The rising star will be doing her thing alongside another local talent, DJ Maphorisa, at the Ministry of Sound event

SA was definitely feeling proud and took the comments section to share their congratulations

Popular local DJ Uncle Waffles once again has Mzansi excited after confirming her gig in London at the Ministry of Sound event. The festival, meant to celebrate Amapiano music and all its glory, will also feature Amapiano frontman, DJ Maphorisa.

Popular local DJ Uncle Waffles is getting ready to perform her first-ever gig in London this March. Image: @unclewaffffles/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Uncle Waffles took to humbly sharing the good news.

"Thank you God," she captioned the post along with a UK flag.

Fans of the talented performer took to the comments section to wish their favourite local DJ well in the big city. The Amapiano queen is definitely doing the most internationally and Mzansi could not be prouder.

Check out some of the comments below:

@kuliroberts said:

"Woah! Ministry of Sound! You go girl! Congrats."

@Kgothatsomath02 said:

"One thing about waffles is that she was ready for fame. She's not here to play."

@bongz_da_1 said:

"2022 bringing bigger things neh."

@Seeiso007 said:

"Please come to Swaziland too."

“Bathong, whose boyfriend”: Mzansi guy's Uncle Waffles impression has SA rolling

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a young guy is an internet sensation after posting a video of him dancing to an amapiano song. The guy is mimicking Uncle Waffles, one of Mzansi’s popular DJs.

Thabang Bando is listening to his favourite song and his dance moves are really impressive to many social media users. Briefly News is naturally attracted to the viral post. Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is one of the hottest deejays in Mzansi at the moment.

Looking at the reactions from many Twitter users, the guy has just killed it and his followers are really entertained as they praise his wig. At the same time, some peeps feel his 'nails' suit him and he must produce more videos. The young lad wrote on Twitter:

“Uncle Waffles. Crush.”

@Tsholo3584 said:

“Wow now that's super wack.”

@TnadiweNdand3 said:

“I want to see the original video haha.”

@DTloubatla said:

“Not those nails chile.”

@TOuris_ms said:

“Remind me never to leave this app.”

@Selinam85 said:

“Bathong wena whose boyfriend are you?”

@RebeccaCindi said:

“No dull moment on this app.”

@FastMom021 said:

“That’s enough... tima phone.”

@ThabangBando himself said:

“I took my aunt's old wig which she isn't wearing any more.”

@Nameis_Ron said:

“Girl you snatched.... I mean the nails, don't get me started on the wig, left me gagging.”

@Rebelle_Lu said:

“You didn’t have to be this accurate though. I’m crying.”

