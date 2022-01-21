Audiences who tuned into the MNet TV series Legacy were shocked to see one of their fave characters, Felicity, almost slip up about a crime she committed in last night’s broadcast

Tweeps who were caught up with the storyline buzzed online about the possibility of Felicity getting caught out by her lover due to her stressed conscience

Reacting to the events that unfolded, Mzansi viewers expressed their stress over what had happened in the Legacy instalment and their impatience to see what would happen next

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Legacy may be wrapping up after this season, but the plot has still managed to keep South African’s hooked for so long. For example, Felicity’s unintentional misstep is all viewers could talk about online last night.

‘Legacy’ viewers can't wait to see how Felicity will dodge getting caught out for her crime. Image: @maryanne.barlow/Instagram and @kgomotso_christopher/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The villain that everybody hates to love kept murmuring Darren’s name in her sleep in the most recent episode. Since she and Dineo are responsible for his death, the dream world moment of guilt had many holding their breath.

To make matters worse, Felicity’s bae, Marco, was awake to witness her moment of weakness. This piece of information made things even more suspenseful for fans, who wondered if Marco would eventually put two and two together.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Of course, the episode ended as the tension rose, sending fans into a frenzy for more. See some of the anxious tweets viewers of the show sent out as they came to terms with waiting until Monday for their next fix.

@lindopariss noted:

“Felicity needs a cleansing. Girl, how is your life never peaceful?”

@isirbongz wrote:

“Looking forward to the next episode, I just wanna see how Felicity gets away with this one from Marco.”

@MandiisaMdunge_ added:

“It's about to go down for real, shame. It's catching up with her!”

Legacy Season 2 teasers for January 2022: Will Felicity and Marco’s wedding happen?

In more stories concerning Legacy, Briefly News previously reported that the tenacious Felicity seems to be at her lowest as she battles to keep her relationship with Marco in Legacy January episodes.

Preparations for their wedding are underway, but she is afraid her past dark secret might come to light while Marco feels she is out of his league.

Additionally, Robbie and Msizi fight over Legacy’s wetland acquisition, and each is determined to win. Meanwhile, Lexi is confused about her love for Sims and Stefan while Robbie and Sandra’s romance blossoms.

Source: Briefly News