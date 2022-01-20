The outspoken media personality was one of the many people who expressed their disappointment with the SABC radio station after news broke about Dineo yesterday

Throwing shade at the iconic airwave channel, the Queen Sono actress made it known that she is on team Ranaka all the way while touching on her experience working with them

Although some agreed with the celeb, many netizens jumped at her throat about stars wanting preferential treatment in the workplace, slamming her for backing misconduct

Mzansi cybercitizens are out to get Pearl Thusi again after she threw shade at Metro FM for temporarily dismissing Dineo Ranaka. The star took to Twitter to share her sentiments that were evidently against the radio station.

Pearl Thusi got dragged after showing she stands with Dineo Ranaka after her troubles with Metro FM. Image: @pearlthusi/Instagram and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Speaking on her background with Metro FM, Thusi made it clear that she was happy to no longer be affiliated with them. She wrapped up the message by standing by the recently suspended radio host, writing:

“I hope Dineo is ok.”

While many fans stood by Dineo along with Pearl, some did not share the same sentiments as them. Instead of joining the slew of peeps saying the radio station was uptight, a few netizens pointed out the importance of following rules.

See some of the reprimanding comments they sent in Pearl’s way below.

@InnoMercy_T posed the question:

“What would you do if you found your helper twerking on your bed?”

@tashingacalvinn argued:

“So Pearl are you justifying her actions? If it was her tables I would understand but those things were not hers. PEOPLE SHOULD LEARN TO RESPECT THINGS THAT DONT BELONG TO THEM. She was overpowered by her ego and too much pride, thinking she was untouchable.”

@PressPlaySA said:

“Aowa Pearl! Respect the workplace, even at clubs people don’t dance on tables, there’s a “dance floor”. Just Imagine cashiers or tellers dancing on top of tables at Woolies or at the bank, brand image & reputation is important, Dineo was wrong, period”

Dineo Ranaka was suspended from Metro FM for misconduct after doing the #UmlandoChallenge

More about the current Metro FM drama, Briefly News recently reported that Dineo Ranaka already found herself making headlines for unpopular reasons just a few weeks into the new year. The celeb has been suspended from her Metro FM gig after a video of her doing the Umlando dance challenge in the office went viral.

Dineo Ranaka can't seem to escape the drama and the latest comes from her workplace. The media personality joined many South Africans in doing the popular Umlando dance challenge but the location of the video did not sit well with her employers.

The South African reported that Metro FM suspended Dineo for misconduct in the office. Ranaka can be seen moving her booty to the Amapiano track all around the radio station.

