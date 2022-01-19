Dineo Ranaka will be taking a forced break from her Metro FM slot after the radio station issued her with a suspension

The reality star shared a video of herself participating in the popular Amapiano dance challenge while at work and it ended in tears

Peeps on social media are divided as some applaud Metro FM for the action taken, whereas others feel the punishment was a bit harsh

Just a few weeks into the new year, Dineo Ranaka has already found herself making headlines for unpopular reasons. The celeb has been suspended from her Metro FM gig after a video of her doing the Umlando dance challenge in the office went viral.

Dineo Ranaka has been suspended from her duties at Metro FM following her 'Umlando' dance challenge. Image: @dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka can't seem to escape the drama and the latest comes from her workplace. The media personality joined many South Africans in doing the popular Umlando dance challenge but the location of the video did not sit well with her employers. The South African reported that Metro FM suspended Dineo for misconduct in the office.

In the video, Ranaka can be seen moving her booty to the Amapiano track all around the radio station. What landed her in hot water was the fact that she can be seen on top of desks and chairs in the studio.

users are torn as they debate whether not Metro FM's choice to suspend Ranaka was necessary.

@TheRealMJNcube said:

"Metro FM could've just given Dineo Ranaka a warning."

@ChrisExcel102 tweeted:

"Dineo Ranaka suspended at Metro FM for twerking at the workplace! Good job Metro FM for installing dignity at the workplace!"

@Mduduzi1_Maseko wrote:

"They just wanted Dineo Ranaka out because they could have reprimanded her or given her a warning."

@Jusshaz added:

"It's clear Metro FM has been looking 4 any reason to fire Dineo Ranaka. Don't fret it, sis, legends have been kicked out from that mediocrity of a station. This might be your ancestor's way of opening up a new path for you. Hope you include this on your reality show and make some money off it."

Dineo Ranaka responds to Felicia Zwane’s exploitation allegations

Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka has responded to the allegations levelled against her by make-up artist Felicia Zwane.

The Metro FM presenter trended on social media on Wednesday, 5 January after Felicia accused her of not paying her.

The stunner alleged that the reality TV star failed to pay her after she promoted her makeup line on 3 and 4 December last year. According to TshisaLIVE, Dineo accused Felicia Zwane of extortion. The star reportedly complained that the amount Felicia is demanding from her is "way beyond" industry rates.

