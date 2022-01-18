Amapiano musician Lady Du and the newest kid on the block DJ Hlo have hit the studio to work on a hot new song

Lady Du recently headed online to share a video of their session, leaving peeps across SA questioning the move

Many blasted the new song, Mashamplane, the two whipped up, even continuing on the path of question who DJ Hlo is

After announcing her split from long-term husband Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza in recent times, Amapiano artist Lady Du again grabbed the headlines when she headed to social media with a video showing off her latest studio exploits.

The Instagram clip shows the muso in the studio with new Gqom sensation DJ Hlo, whose Song of the Year nod for her Isibani featuring DJ Manzo and Siboniso on ethnic commercial radio station Ukhozi FM, sent ripples across the length and breadth of Mzansi on New Year's Eve.

Amapiano meets Gqom as Lady Du and DJ Hlo work on a new song together. Image: @ladydu_sa, @djhlo

Despite a ton of backlash, it seems she's getting some positive recognition after Lady Du looked her way for someone to join forces with on the new Amapiano meets Gqom single called Mashamplane, The South African reported.

The chemistry between them in the music booth left little doubt over their level of enthusiasm for the project. But online sleuths did not reciprocate the same energy, with plenty trashing the song and noting the pair could have done a lot better, ZAlebs reported.

A con artist of note

Those who thought that was the only thing that peeps went after on social media would be forgiven for being mistaken. A few alarming allegations were served up against the singer for her "sudden interest" to collaborate with DJ Hlo.

This was as some, who hold the opinion the singer used Andile for his money while he was a famous actor but lost interest as soon as his career took a nosedive due to Isibaya running its course, believe she looks to ride and subsequently capitalise on DJ Hlo's new-found fame in the same way.

Many painted her as an opportunist who intends to latch onto DJ Hlo and dump her once she's no longer of any use. Conceivably, it was only a matter of time before the uZuma Yi Star record-maker caught wind of the swirling online theories.

In what appeared to be a subliminal clap back to her detractors, the artist went on a rant on Instagram by listing her accomplishments. She hit out at people who suggested she had an ulterior motive, adding she's been working hard since she was a fresh-faced teenager, having bought her first car at the age of 16.

Saffas air their displeasure

Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments shared by Mzansi's vocal music critics on the timeline below.

@MbusowMasango wrote:

"DJ Hlo needs new friends that can be honest with her because wow! This is trash."

@Joz_TheSpeaker said:

"We need Twitter investigators to dig into DJ Hlo. She was spotted around politicians, then BOOM song of the year on SA's biggest radio shocked us all."

@AyandaDelcy added:

"I wonder how much she used to get kwi creative writing eskoleni... considering is'bani... and now this..."

@uKilla_K offered:

"This is trash kodwa. You'll be forcing this chick on us hard yohh."

DJ Hlo won't be deterred by backlash

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Hlo decided to turn a blind eye to the criticism that's trailed her since the turn of the New Year after walking away with arguably the biggest prize of her young deejaying career.

The female DJ sensation's Isibani featuring DJ Manzo and Siboniso was voted as Ukhozi FM's choice for 'Song of the Year' after the public voting process concluded before the clock struck midnight on 1 January.

Since then, a large section of local music and entertainment lovers have been scratching their heads over the stunning turn of events, with many questioning the emergence of the relatively unknown entertainer.

The young DJ has spoken out against the "backlash", saying she won't be deterred from reaching her dreams. She added that she aspires to be one of the best spinsters in the country, SABC News reported.

