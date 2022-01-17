A few days after announcing the end of her relationship with former Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza, Lady Du has reassured fans that she's good

The two celebs announced their engagement in an exciting viral video that had peeps counting down the days until a wedding date

The musician is not letting the relationship get her down and has used the opportunity to share some words of wisdom with her followers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lady Du is living proof of the saying 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger'. The amapiano star is fresh off a break-up and is using the moment to reassure her fans that she is doing just fine. Lady Du and actor Andile Mxakaza have decided to end their engagement just a few months in.

Lady Du Claims reassures fans she is doing well after split from Andile Mxakaza. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

It ended in tears for Lady Du and Andile Mxakaza but the musician is not letting the sadness win. TimesLIVE reports that Umsebenzi wethu hitmaker shared a necessary message to herself and her followers who may be going through something similar.

Lady Du told followers that she is in a good space and in times like these, it's best to allow yourself to feel the emotions. The media personality took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message of reassurance. She wrote:

"It’s ok to cry as long as you release whatever you are feeling, it’s ok to be transparent so people never have things to say that are beyond your control."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lady Du takes on trending #UmlandoChallenge, Mzansi shows love: “You nailed it”

Briefly News reported that Lady Du has jumped on the trending #UmlandoChallenge. The Amapiano vocalist took to social media to share a clip of herself dancing to the smash yanos hit.

Lady Du, Sir Trill, Young Stunna and Sino Msolo, among others, dropped a banger titled Umlando and Mzansi is showing love to it. Peeps have been sharing videos of themselves doing the Umlando dance on top of concrete fences, cars and balconies, to name a few. Lady Du also took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself taking on the challenge.

Most of her fans and peers in the entertainment industry said the stunner nailed the challenge.

Source: Briefly News