Music sensation DJ Hlo is choosing to block the noise since controversially winning Ukhozi FM's 'Song of the Year' gong

Her Isibani featuring DJ Manzo and Siboniso, garnered close to 215 000 votes as it edged out several other hits

Despite questions around the emergence of the relatively unknown entertainer, the DJ said the attention has been incredible

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After walking away with arguably the biggest prize of her young deejaying career in recent times, University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate Hlosiwe "DJ Hlo" Mthalane is deciding to turn a blind eye to the criticism that's trailed her since the turn of the New year.

The female DJ sensation's Isibani featuring DJ Manzo and Siboniso was voted as Ukhozi FM's choice for 'Song of the Year' after the public voting process concluded before the clock struck midnight on 1 January.

DJ Hlo Won't Be Deterred by 'Song of the Year' Backlash, Feels More Encouraged. Image: @dj_hlo

Source: Twitter

Since then, a large section of local music and entertainment lovers have been scratching their heads over the stunning turn of events, with many questioning the emergence of the relatively unknown entertainer.

The young DJ has spoken out against the "backlash", saying she won't be deterred from reaching her dreams. She added that she aspires to be one of the best spinsters in the country, SABC News reported.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Hlo, who is signed to Maz Entertainment, said she relishes capitalising on the attention after her song garnered nearly 215 000 votes, in the process, edging Zakes Bantwini's Osama, among many other fan favourites.

"Regardless of the backlash, it feels amazing to be the first female DJ to cross over the year. It's historic. My social media has skyrocketed. My life just changed in a flash, and that has been huge for me," said DJ Hlo.

"I feel more encouraged to be a better version personally and as a DJ and artist. I choose to focus on the positive rather than the negative. [This experience] has now opened many doors in the music industry for me."

Elaborating on the strategy used to promote the song, DJ Hlo's record label manager said a fair amount of work went into marketing it to the public, including the Zulu Royal Family.

"We approached churches, the Royal Zulu family, and even went to taxi ranks. Thank you to those who welcomed us. Most people know DJ Hlo, and the welcome was tremendous," he said.

Source: Briefly News