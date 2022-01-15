Halala: Kaizer Chiefs Sign 15-Year-Old Soccer Sensation, Mfundo Vilakazi

Mfundo Vilakazi is the 15-year-old rising soccer star who has just been signed to Kaizer Chiefs

The exiting announcement was made by his former club on Saturday, confirming the young man's parents had consented to the partnership

Mfundo Vilakazi will reportedly take to playing with the rest of the boys in black and gold ASAP

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs have just announced signing their newest addition, Mfundo Vilakazi, who at only 15-years-old may be one of the youngest players to ever join the team.

Mfundo Vilakazi is the 15-year-old rising soccer star who has just been signed to Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @iDiskiTimes/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The sensational midfielder was one of the stand out players at the Philly’s games in Tembisa during this festive period. He's been working on his game at Doornklop Students FC.

The South African reports that Vilakazi was also part of the Kaizer Chiefs under-17 development team last year, securing those critical relationships needed to make a deal like this possible.

While many teams are reported to have been interested in the rising star, the boys in black and gold certainly came out on top for this one.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

His participation in team activities will take immediate effect, Newsdome reports.

Percy Tau busts a move in changeroom after Al Ahly CAF Super Cup heroics

In more sports news, Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau starred for Al Ahly in a sensational CAF Super Cup win over Raja Casablanca before tapping into a celebratory South African rhythm to toast his first piece of silverware with the Red Devils on Wednesday.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man was the provider for his teammate Taher Mohamed, who slotted an equalizer in the dying minutes of the encounter after Al Ahly went down in the 13th minute, courtesy of a Yasser Ibrahim own goal.

This ensured the tie went the distance as a penalty shootout ensued. The Egyptian giants and, incidentally, the most successful side in the history of the competition, would eventually close out the tie 6-5 on penalties to secure their eighth Super Cup crown.

To celebrate just how much the maiden piece of silverware meant to him, Tau, who arrived in Cairo in August, excitedly took to the dancefloor that was the team's change room to serve the entertainment, much to the excited chants of the rest of Pitso Mosimane's troops.

Al Ahly shared a video of the 'Lion of Judah's' antics – which have since made massive waves, more so in Mzansi – on their official Twitter page. The 59-second clip garnered almost 52 000 views, in addition to 6 500 likes, since it was shared on Wednesday morning.

Equally excited South Africans headed online to take in the jubilant scenes, which end with Tau caressing the trophy handed to him by one of his teammates. The 27-year-old's fans, while they enjoyed what he had to offer, made light of his uncoordinated rhythm.

Locals share in the excitement

Briefly News went into the comments to sift the most amusing reactions from Saffas to Tau's dance moves or lack thereof.

@sikadumza11 wrote:

"Guys give him 5 days off so he could home I'm no longer happy with his dancing moves. I wanna teach him few moves."

@Iamgeeteelove said:

"I am here for such #africa at its best. Congrats @TheRealPitso, and the team, we are proud of you."

@tmoloi83 added:

"Since South Africa is not participating in AFCON and the world cup, I'm fully behind Egypt cos our brother's are well looked after there."

Source: Briefly News