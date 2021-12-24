Bafana striker Percy Tau celebrated the CAF Super Cup triumph with Al Ahly in emphatic fashion

After the victory, Tau took to the floor in the Red Devils' dressing room before injecting the excitement in his teammates

The star's fans, who revelled in the excitement, however, had a funny thing or two to say about his moves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau starred for Al Ahly in a sensational CAF Super Cup win over Raja Casablanca before tapping into a celebratory South African rhythm to toast his first piece of silverware with the Red Devils on Wednesday.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man was the provider for his teammate Taher Mohamed, who slotted an equalizer in the dying minutes of the encounter after Al Ahly went down in the 13th minute, courtesy of a Yasser Ibrahim own goal.

'The Lion of Judah' has celebrated his maiden trophy success with Al Ahly. Image: @percymuzitau22

Source: Twitter

This ensured the tie went the distance as a penalty shootout ensued. The Egyptian giants and, incidentally, the most successful side in the history of the competition, would eventually close out the tie 6-5 on penalties to secure their eighth Super Cup crown.

To celebrate just how much the maiden piece of silverware meant to him, Tau, who arrived in Cairo in August, excitedly took to the dancefloor that was the team's change room to serve the entertainment, much to the excited chants of the rest of Pitso Mosimane's troops.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

shared a video of the 'Lion of Judah's' antics – which have since made massive waves, more so in Mzansi – on their official Twitter page. The 59-second clip garnered almost 52 000 views, in addition to 6 500 likes, since it was shared on Wednesday morning.

Equally excited South Africans headed online to take in the jubilant scenes, which end with Tau caressing the trophy handed to him by one of his teammates. The 27-year-old's fans, while they enjoyed what he had to offer, made light of his uncoordinated rhythm.

Locals share in the excitement

Briefly News went into the comments to sift the most amusing reactions from Saffas to Tau's dance moves or lack thereof.

@sikadumza11 wrote:

"Guys give him 5 days off so he could home I'm no longer happy with his dancing moves. I wanna teach him few moves."

@Iamgeeteelove said:

"I am here for such #africa at its best. Congrats @TheRealPitso, and the team, we are proud of you."

@tmoloi83 added:

"Since South Africa is not participating in AFCON and the world cup, I'm fully behind Egypt cos our brother's are well looked after there."

Player of the Week: Tau bags individual award in Egypt

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Tau continues to impress since his high-profile move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly three months ago.

'The Lion of Judah' has done so by walking off with yet another Egyptian Premier League Player of the Week award on the heels of his latest goalscoring exploits for Al Ahly, according to KickOff.

Tau currently leads the way atop the league scoring charts after netting a brace in Al Ahly's 4-1 triumph over Smouha. After a brief stint of struggling to hit his stride, his latest efforts have upped his tally to five goals in just six appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly News