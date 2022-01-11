Zakes Bantwini Features Legendary Actor John Kani in Epic ‘Osama’ Music Video

Zakes Bantwini features veteran actor John Kani in the music video for his smash hit, Osama

The music producer took to social media recently to explain the concept behind the epic music video which dropped in late December

Other popular stars such as DJ Shimza, DJ Sbu, Oskido and Blxckie also make an appearance in the song's cinematic visuals

Zakes Bantwini has dropped the new music video for his hit Osama and it features legendary Mzansi actor John Kani. The Afrotech music producer took to social media to share a clip of himself explaining the concept behind the lit music video.

Zakes Bantwini features 'Black Panther' star John Kani in his epic ‘Osama’ music video. Image: @zakesbantwini

The song's cinematic visuals have been on high rotation on TV stations such as Channel O and MTV Base since he released it towards the end of December last year. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his clip:

"To some people this is a song, and to some this is a spiritual journey but to US this is a Film, OSAMA MUSIC Video OUT NOW, link in my bio."

The likes of DJ Shimza, DJ Sbu, Oskido and rapper Blxckie, among other stars, also make cameo appearance in the video. Peeps took to the Zakes Bantwini's comment section to praise him for dropping a cool video.

sibongilendawoengel said:

"It connects me ne-underground gang, Camagu."

jtmaluks wrote:

"The music video is so powerful yooh, even the way it started with Daddy John Kani saying, 'Son, remember who you are'. The song and the music is gonna be in the history of music."

earnest263 commented:

"A work of art that speaks many tongues."

phumspush said:

"Beyond greatness. Reminded me of the poem, 'I am an African. I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons'."

mickynkungula added:

"Zakes, you are the best in my book."

