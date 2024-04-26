A South African mom was humbled by her newborn baby, who refused to be put down to sleep

@zeepho_jonas shared a TikTok video showing herself looking drained and exhausted at 2am

Many other moms resonated with her struggle and shared their own experiences in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A young woman felt the hardships of motherhood while trying to put her baby to sleep. Image: @zeepho_jonas

Source: TikTok

A young mom took to social media to share the frustrations of trying to put her newborn baby to sleep.

Mom struggles to put baby to sleep

TikTok user @zeepho_jonas shared a video showing her looking like she had been through a whirlwind as she held her baby who wouldn't let her put him down at around 2am.

In the clip, @zeepho_jonas is heard saying how she would hear people talk about the hardships of the newborn stage, but she was only really experiencing it for herself now.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Sana, I'm going through the most. My 2 month old ungibambe ngamawashini ‍♀️."s head up. @zeepho_jonas further expressed that she was defeated and alone as her husband was at work and she also had work in the morning.

"Newborn stage? The pits I tell you," she shared in her post.

Mzansi moms feels woman's pain

The youngmom'ss post resonated with many netizens, especially mothers, as they shared their personal struggles with motherhood.

NtsikeleloKaBadanile responded:

"Sana, I'm going through the most. My 2 month old ungibambe ngamawashini ‍♀️."

Zandile Mthiyane496 said:

"The hardest stage of motherhood is whichever stage you're currently in kunyiwa oko oko sana."

Gift commented:

"I know it’s exhausting not sleeping ain’t fun, buh trust you will miss this stage once you reach the toddler stage it’s the ghetto ."

BJaded⚡ said:

"This video is soo real and raw. The hair , everything I love it…. It gets better babe… keep on you’re doing great."

thanzzyH responded:

"Girlllll! My hair looks exactly like yours my son is 13days and he wants to sleep in my arms from 11pm to 4am I don't sleep."

phutimojela881 said:

"Mine has colic and reflux I don't sleep."

Siya said:

"As for icobra ."

1st timemother'ss attempt to place newborn in cot goes

In another story, Briefly News reported that a first-timemother'ss attempt to gently place her newborn in the cot without waking him up took an unexpected turn, resulting in him waking up.

The moment captured on video, TikTok user @tiisetso_mokhomong delicately tries to transfer her sleeping baby from her arms onto a pillow in the cot.

However, as soon as the baby is placed in the cot, he instantly wakes up, prompting a mix of surprise and amusement from the mother.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News