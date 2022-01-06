Dineo Ranaka Responds to Felicia Zwane’s Exploitation Allegations

Dineo Ranaka has responded to the serious allegations that saw her trending on Wednesday, 5 January

Makeup artist Felicia Zwane claimed that the reality TV star was refusing to pay her after she promoted the star's makeup brand for two days in December

The popular Metro FM DJ claimed Felicia went public before she sent her an invoice and added that R3 000 worth of her makeup line went missing on the days Felicia worked with her team

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dineo Ranaka has responded to the allegations levelled against her by make-up artist Felicia Zwane. The Metro FM presenter trended on social media on Wednesday, 5 January after Felicia accused her of not paying her.

Dineo Ranaka has responded to Felicia Zwane’s exploitation allegations. Image: @april_zwane, @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The stunner alleged that the reality TV star failed to pay her after she promoted her makeup line on 3 and 4 December last year. According to TshisaLIVE, Dineo accused Felicia Zwane of extortion. The star reportedly complained that the amount Felicia is demanding from her is "way beyond" industry rates.

Dineo said she only received an invoice from Felicia on the day she went public with her accusations. The publication reports that the club DJ and her team are also investigating theft after R3 000 worth of makeup stock went missing on the days Felicia worked with them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Dineo Ranaka and Felicia Zwane trend following spat over payment

In related news, Briefly News reported that Felicia Zwane accused Dineo Ranaka of not paying her after she promoted her make-up line. The social media influencer alleges that the Metro FM presenter has not paid her cash after she worked for Dineo Ranaka on 3 and 4 December, 2021.

The stunner alleged that the media personality is only willing to pay her R1 000 after they apparently agreed on a rate of R550 per hour. Dineo's name is trending high on social media following their spat over the payment.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Dineo Ranaka has hit back at Felicia Zwane and also accused her of stealing LuvDr products worth R3 000. The star's allegations come a month later after Felicia demanded her money. @PreciousRamose said:

"Like I'm also thinking the same... R3800 fela?? Hai mane I don't want this Celebrity life at all.... What is R1000??? So all this clothes that they wear and food that they always show off moes ha se le R1000 bathong. Hai no this Dineo Ranaka is a problem."

Source: Briefly News