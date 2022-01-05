Yoh: Dineo Ranaka and Felicia Zwane Trend Following Spat Over Payment

Dineo Ranaka and Felicia Zwane are trending on social media following their spat over payment

Felicia has accused the Metro FM presenter of not paying her after promoting her makeup line for two days in December

The reality TV star clapped back and accused the influencer of stealing her LuvDr products worth R3 000

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Felicia Zwane is accusing Dineo Ranaka of not paying her after she promoted her make-up line. The social media influencer alleges that the Metro FM presenter has not paid her cash after she worked for her on 3 and 4 December, 2021.

Dineo Ranaka and Felicia Zwane are trending following their spat over payment. Image: @april_zwane, @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The stunner alleges that the media personality is only willing to pay her R1 000 after they apparently agreed on a rate of R550 per hour. Dineo's name is trending high on social media following their spat over the payment.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Dineo Ranaka has hit back at Felicia Zwane and also accused her of stealing LuvDr products worth R3 000. The star's allegations come a month later after Felicia demanded her money. Musa took to Twitter and shared screenshots of Felicia and Dineo's chat.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The reality TV star also claimed that the matter is under investigation. Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the drama.

@BonganiDlomo21 wrote:

"So kahle kahle these celebs are broke neh! How can u not pay a mere 3800 nje uphume endabeni uyiceleb."

@Chantel_M3 commented:

"No one is buying LuvDr though! She uses the makeup alone."

@PreciousRamose said:

"Like I'm also thinking the same... R3800 fela?? Hai mane I dont want this Celebrity life at all.... What is R1000??? So all this clothes that they wear and food that they always show off moes ha se le R1000 bathong. Hai no this Dineo Ranaka is a problem."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"When I say this Dineo Ranaka is not a good woman y'all say I'm against her. That Dineo has always been toxic... I can't believe there are women looking up to her."

Clip of Dineo Ranaka engaged in a pubic spat trends

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka has divided social media after a video of the star engaging in a public spat went viral. The Metro FM presenter blasts Sechaba Thole.

While the fuming reality TV star speaks her mind in the clip, Sechaba quietly sits on a bench at the open air restaurant. In the video shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter, Dineo Ranaka can be heard saying:

"I don't want you because you cause me anxiety. I'm too big for your mother f**king a**. Too big. It isn't about clout or celebrity status. I work too damn hard to be a healthy woman."

Source: Briefly News