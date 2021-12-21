Social media users have shared amused reactions to a viral clip of Dineo Ranaka engaging in a public spat

The video is trending as peeps comment on the way the Metro FM star blasted a man named Sechaba Thole in a public space

Most women have showed support to Dineo while men have accused the reality TV star of verbally abusing the man in the video

Dineo Ranaka has divided social media after a video of the star engaging in a public spat went viral. The Metro FM presenter blasts Sechaba Thole.

While the fuming reality TV star speaks her mind in the clip, Sechaba quietly sits on a bench at the open air restaurant.

In the video shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter, Dineo Ranaka can be heard saying:

"I don't want you because you cause me anxiety. I'm too big for your mother f**king a**. Too big. It isn't about clout or celebrity status. I work too damn hard to be a healthy woman."

Tweeps shave shared mixed reactions to Dineo's behaviour. While some called her out for "verbally abusing" a man, others praised her for speaking her mind.

@Annely_onkelo said:

"Dineo Ranaka scares me. That video has me feeling like she was speaking to me."

@Kalogo_Mojalefa wrote:

"The way some of y’all are praising that Dineo R video is so concerning."

@lebzale commented:

"She could have handled it the 'right way'. Why are you giving her a pass? Is it because she is Dineo Ranaka like she says in the video?"

@SandileKaNgcobo said:

"People coming with all excuses under the sun to defend Dineo toxicity! Classic!"

@dramadelinquent added:

"Men calling Dineo an emotional abuser for speaking her mind but will defend a man when he hits a woman. You’re all wilding out here."

