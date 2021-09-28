"Gogo Somahashe", Dineo Ranaka, becomes a qualified, traditional healer

Dineo Ranaka is the latest Mzansi celeb to become a qualified traditional healer after an "intense" spiritual journey

The Metro FM presenter revealed that she had ignored her calling for the past 17 years before accepting it a few months ago

According to reports, the reality TV star can now heal people through natural medicine and her ancestral name is Gogo Somahashe

Dineo Ranaka is now a qualified traditional healer. The radio presenter accepted her calling recently and went under an "intense" journey. She finally qualified as a healer a few days ago.

According to reports, she had ignored her calling for 17 years but decided to embrace it recently. She had been focusing on God for the past few years which is why she took so long to answer her calling. She revealed that her new ancestral name is Gogo Somahashe.

TshisaLIVE reports that the reality TV star opened up about her journey in an interview with Sowetan. The Metro FM host revealed that she can now help people with traditional problems through natural medicine and the power of spoken word.

Comedian Tall Ass Mo answers ancestral calling

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Tall Ass Mo is the latest Mzansi celeb to answer his ancestral calling. The stand-up comedian is now a sangoma. The reality TV star's wife, Mome Mahlangu, took to social media on Tuesday, 31 August to announce the news. She also revealed her hubby's ancestral name, which is Mahambahleka.

Taking to Instagram, Mome posted a snap of the comedian performing traditional dances with his kids and other sangomas. Mome shared that they welcomed Mahambahleka back home after his spiritual journey a few months back. He had been on the journey for six months.

'Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa answers ancestral calling

Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela.

The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps from her graduation ceremony.

She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. She captioned one of her posts: "Love and light."

Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire. She captioned the snap:

"Thank you for everything my friend. I love you, Babhe wam."

