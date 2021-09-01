"Thokoza Khehla", comedian, Tall Ass Mo, answers ancestral calling, fans react

Mzansi comedian Tall Ass Mo has answered his ancestral calling and has even graduated as a sangoma

The reality TV star's wife announced the news on social media on Tuesday and even shared a snap of her hubby doing the traditional dance

Mome Mahlangu shared that the star had embarked on a six-month journey and they welcomed him back home recently

Tall Ass Mo is the latest Mzansi celeb to answer his ancestral calling. The stand-up comedian is now a sangoma.

The reality TV star's wife, Mome Mahlangu, took to social media on Tuesday, 31 August to announce the news. She also revealed her hubby's ancestral name, which is Mahambahlega.

Comedian Tall Ass Mo has answered his ancestral calling. Image: @tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Mome posted a snap of the comedian performing traditional dances with his kids and other sangomas. Mome shared that they welcomed Mahambahlega back home after his spiritual journey a few months back. He had been on the journey for six months.

"Drums rolled all night in the middle of our estate in Sandton after 6 months of spiritual journey and healing," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Social media users took to Mome's comment section to share their views on her hubby's ancestral calling. Check out what they said below:

beauty_by_mpati said:

"We pray to God and speak to our ancestors. Beautifully said."

mbalyrose commented:

"Congratulations, I just came back this past weekend as well."

atlegang_ wrote:

"People with spiritual calling need to know that there is a purpose in our lives before anyone's opinion, our journey should not be understood by others but ourselves and our ancestors. Thokoza."

tholakelebuthelezi_1 said:

"Congratulations to Mo for embarking on a journey so beautiful but many are afraid of, thokoza Khehla."

khanyiora_mrszwide added:

"And than someone says why is everyone on a spiritual journey, honey we are Africans and proudly so, this is who we are."

'Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa answers ancestral calling

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela. The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps from her graduation ceremony.

She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. She captioned one of her posts: "Love and light."

Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire. She captioned the snap:

"Thank you for everything my friend. I love you, Babhe wam."

Source: Briefly.co.za