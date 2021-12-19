“You Licked the Plate”: Beautiful Graduate Slays for Her Gala Event, SA in Love

A local graduate has really made her mark after heading to the timeline to share a few very fabulous snaps

The beautiful student completely ate it up at her grad gala event and was not shy to let the world know it

Peeps flooded the comments section with lots of loving messages, celebrating the stunner on her achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A beautiful local woman has dazzled Mzansi after heading online to share a recent look from her graduation event.

A local graduate has really made her mark after heading to the timeline to share a few very fabulous snaps. Images: @toolztoolz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The student went all out for this particular gala. looking as angelic as ever in a fitted white number beautifully accented by some clear-cut gems and feathers.

Heading to her Twitter account, @toolztoolz knew she ate it up and was not about to be shy about it:

"Graduate Gala Event Outfit … I ate and I didn’t leave crumbs!" she captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users were really feeling the look too and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts. While some thirsty fella's tried to sell in, it was mostly girl on girl love in these reactions:

@MarshSiearra said:

"Yes honey you killed this! Head to toe!"

@GoodwillNgcobo said:

"Wow, great outfit, gorgeous dinner."

@KnockwonderK said:

"I like how South African huns just rock up with banging bodies, organically."

@smazaza1 said:

"you bodied."

Halala: Woman, 40, who worked as a cleaner at UKZN bags degree

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a 40-year-old woman has wowed Mzansi with her educational journey. Sthembile Mngwengwe worked as a cleaner at the University of KwaZulu-Natal for a massive 14 years. She has now graduated from the same facility with a Degree in Social Sciences.

Her story was initially shared on Twitter by Kasi Economy. Inspired by her determination, Briefly News reshared her work to Facebook and received an outstanding response from inspired South Africans.

South Africans showered Sthembile with praise and blessings

KaSamela Khayeleehle Nkosingphile said:

"Power to your resilience."

Paula Bambo Seleka wrote:

"We are led."

Prince Maposa commented:

"God raises those who are down to where everyone can see."

Alex Kihehere shared:

"Well done sweetheart, you're an inspiration to many out there."

Norah Mashudu Makatu added:

"This is a motivational story, big up to her!"

Source: Briefly.co.za