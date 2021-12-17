A South African woman who worked as a cleaner for 14 years has now graduated from the same institution she cleaned at

Sthembile Mngwengwe bagged a Degree in Social Sciences from the University of KwaZulu-Natal recently

South African social media users have praised her resilience, hard work and pure determination that lead her to where she is today

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 40-year-old woman has wowed Mzansi with her educational journey. Sthembile Mngwengwe worked as a cleaner at the University of KwaZulu-Natal for a massive 14 years. She has now graduated from the same facility with a Degree in Social Sciences.

Her story was initially shared on Twitter by Kasi Economy. Inspired by her determination, Briefly News reshared her work to Facebook and received an outstanding response from inspired South Africans.

This stunning local lady bagged a degree from the university she worked for 14 years as a cleaner at. Image: @KasiEconomy

Source: Twitter

Take a look at Briefly News' post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans showered Sthembile with praise and blessings

KaSamela Khayeleehle Nkosingphile said:

"Power to your resilience."

Paula Bambo Seleka wrote:

"We are led."

Prince Maposa commented:

"God raises those who are down to where everyone can see."

Alex Kihehere shared:

"Well done sweetheart, you're an inspiration to many out there."

Norah Mashudu Makatu added:

"This is a motivational story, big up to her!"

Meet Dr Andries Daniels: Nightwatchman turned PhD graduate goes down in Mzansi's history books

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that 40-year-old Dr Andries Daniels bagged his PhD in viticulture from Stellenbosch University (SU) recently. The institution describes him as the first black SA man to bag a doctorate in viticulture.

Daniels worked as a nightwatchman at SU's Visual Arts building while completing his undergraduate degree. He stated that he wanted to make something of his life and when the job of nightwatchman arose, he grabbed it with both hands.

Viticulture revolves around the protection, cultivation and harvesting of grapes outdoors. Daniels believes it has taken too long for a person of colour in Mzansi to secure a PhD, considering how long this field has been around in SA. According to News24, Daniels has been working as a research technician at the Agricultural Research Council Infruitec-Nietvoorbij in Stellenbosch for 16 years now.

Source: Briefly.co.za