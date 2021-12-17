Dr Andries Daniels recently bagged his PhD in viticulture from Stellenbosch University, the same facility he worked as a night watchman at

Daniels is not only making moves for himself but for Mzansi as a whole as the facility described him as the first black South African man to obtain a PhD in the field

South African social media users are hyped up with the news of Daniels doing the most as they took the time out to congratulate him online

Dr Andries Jerrick Daniels is making moves in the education sector. The 40-year-old bagged his PhD in viticulture from Stellenbosch University (SU) recently. The institution describes him as the first black SA man to bag a doctorate in viticulture.

Daniels worked as a nightwatchman at SU's Visual Arts building while completing his undergraduate degree. He stated that he wanted to make something of his life and when the job of nightwatchman arose, he grabbed it with both hands.

Viticulture revolves around the protection, cultivation and harvesting of grapes outdoors. Daniels believes it has taken too long for a person of colour in Mzansi to secure a PhD, considering how long this field has been around in SA.

Andries has successfully bagged his PhD from Stellenbosch University after working there as a night watchman. Image: Andries Jerrick Daniels

Source: Facebook

According to News24, Daniels has been working as a research technician at the Agricultural Research Council Infruitec-Nietvoorbij in Stellenbosch for 16 years now. Last year, he paired up with his supervisor Phyllis Burger and they released Mzansi's first raisin grape cultivar - Sundowner.

Daniels hopes that they can release another cultivar soon, according to HeraldLIVE.

South Africans come together to congratulate Daniels

@Celtis_Africana shared:

"Don't you just love it when a determined person achieves such high goals when all odds are stacked against him? Well done, Dr Daniels."

@kidmago said:

"Every success! Keep it up!"

@DeDailyRant wrote:

"Brilliant, congrats!"

@jossieu added:

"Oh man! I’m so proud of him!! Andries!!!"

