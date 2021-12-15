Dr Grant Caswell is a PhD Public Law graduate from the University of Cape Town who shared the lovely news online

According to the recent graduate, things were not that easy but he worked hard and made sacrifices to be where he is today

Caswell shared snaps of himself at his graduation ceremony and gained an influx of positive comments and compliments

Dr Grant Caswell took to Twitter to share some wonderful news with the world. According to Caswell, he recently graduated with a PhD in Public Law from the University of Cape Town and could not be more excited.

Caswell shared two images of himself clad in his graduation attire with a caption explaining that his studies took hard work and sacrifice. He added that even with all of this, the results were totally worth it. He shared:

"Allow me to reintroduce myself: My name is Dr Grant Caswell & today I graduate with PhD in Public Law from the University of Cape Town. This took so much hard work & sacrifice but it’s been so worth it. This is one of the best days of my life!"

This young man graduated with his PhD in Public Law from UCT and peeps are proud. Image: @TheGrantC

Source: Twitter

Take a look at his motivational post on Twitter below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the lovely messages he received:

@LaureenBertin said:

"That's a fantastic achievement!! And Public Law is so very needed to build South Africa. Congratulations."

@MulesaLumina responded with:

"Ah this lit up my timeline. Fantastic news! Huge congratulations Dr Caswell."

@DrJohanvR shared:

"Well done and congratulations Doctor."

@sunnyboymorgan tweeted:

"Best wishes to you Dr Grant Caswell PhD (Public Law) UCT."

@Justice_Seyisi wrote:

"Congratulations, Dr Caswell. All the best going forward!"

@LordKissypants added:

"Wishing you a long and successful career. Congratulations."

