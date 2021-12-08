Lerato Mokoena bagged her PhD in Theology from the University of Pretoria and peeps have showered her with praise

The lecturer was over the moon when she penned her post about reaching the pinnacle of academic success

Ms Mokoena's career was put on the map when she was named part of the Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South Africans in September 2020

Lecturer Lerato Mokoena clinched her PhD in Theology and Mzansi's loving it. Image: Lerato Mokoena/Twitter

Peeps have reacted excitedly to the news that Lerato Mokoena bagged her PhD in theology from the University of Pretoria.

Ms Mokoena cheekily wrote:

“I’m just here to represent Dr’s of Theology with Specialisation in Old Testament Studies in this khantri.”

@maybenotfenty said:

“Congratulation, mama. What kind of jobs do theologians do?”

She responded:

“Thank you sweety. I’m a lecturer at the University of Pretoria, in the departments of Religion studies, Old Testament and Hebrew Scriptures. I’m also an office bearer in the church as a licensed candidate minister of religion. We can teach and preach.”

Tweep @MimiReeds reacted:

“Red gowns look good on African ladies.”

@Adolphine said:

“Women like you inspire me.”

@Japhet_grandson said:

“Dr’s of Thigh-ology.”

@la_mdluli added:

“Love this congratulations mami.”

She is passionate about biblical studies and her interests vary from feminist biblical interpretations, critical race theory, African biblical hermeneutics and philosophy.

Another feather in her cap was being chosen as a “visiting lecturer” at the Jerusalem School of Theology in February this year.

“I successfully taught an online structured module at the Jerusalem School of Theology for a programme of German speaking students who visit Jerusalem for a year. The theme of the lectures was Land in the Context of Palestine and South Africa,” she said.

Her other notable achievements include being chosen as the Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South Africans in September last year and clinching the Dean's Merit Award in 2019 from the University of Pretoria.

