Itumeleng Zosela's innovative research into the treatment of colon cancer cells has been praised by the Nelson Mandela University

The brilliant young lady graduated on 14 December with her MSc in Nanoscience Cum Laude and has registered for her PhD in Physiology

Zosela's hard work and intelligence resulted in her receiving comments of love, praise and admiration

Nelson Mandela University shared an inspiring post about researcher Itumeleng Zosela. Zosela graduated from the University on 14 December with her MSc in Nanoscience Cum Laude. She has introduced an innovative treatment that is toxic to colon cancer cells only.

Other treatments that currently exist, unfortunately, have grave aftereffects on normal cells and not only the cancer cells of the colon. Zosela has already registered for a PhD in Physiology with her focus being on Nanoscience.

The same nanoparticles will be tested on tumour cells in humans as well as on an animal model in order to see if the effects will be the same. The University's post about Zosela gained over 430 likes on Facebook.

This MSc in Nanoscience graduate has introduced an innovative treatment for colon cancer. Image: Itumeleng Zosela

Below are some of the responses she received:

Zenande Pali shared:

"Itumeleng Zosela come and see sis. This entire week is just yours. I’m soo proud of you."

Mfundokazi Xokomfu said:

"Wow, this is what I like to read. Congratulations."

Megan Catherine Fensham responded with:

"Congratulations, Itumeleng! So very well done!"

Megan van Deventer added:

"Well done!"

