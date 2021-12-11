A local gent is today celebrating finally bringing his degree home as graduation season takes off in earnest

@Thulahnkala took to his Twitter account to share his grad snap, much to the excitement of his followers

Briefly News staked out the comments section to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the tweet

It's graduation season in SouthAhh, and the medical degrees are coming in droves as hardworking university students all across the country celebrate finally crossing the finish line.

It was no different for a Twitter user, @Thulahnkala, who took to his account to let his over 2 100 followers in on the special milestone he's reached. Thanks to his passion and dedication, his update on the microblogging platform had locals in a celebratory mood.

A Twitter user has headed online to celebrate finally graduating. Image: @Thulahnkala

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"It ended in Dr T Nkala."

There was an immediate and palpable joyous atmosphere as the tweet attracted more than 9 000 likes at the time of publication. Further, it was retweeted over 360 times and saw almost 100 mentions lighting up the comments section.

The caption was accompanied by side by side images showing the new University of Cape Town (UCT) graduate looking dapper in his black academic garb, worn over a bright white shirt with a light green tie.

Saffas pile on the praises

Briefly News takes a look at some of the colourful reactions to the post below.

@SaboSizwe wrote:

"Sisezokbiza Thulas ke thina. Woba nguDoctor kumaColeagues wakho njalo. Congrats, brother."

@Hloni_Nk said:

"My long lost brother. I have a doctor in my family."

@SamiiSthandwa added:

"Dokotela!!! Hampomporozaaa. Congratulations are in order our Dr."

Group of med students celebrate obtaining degrees

In other recent graduation news, Saffas took to heaping praise on a group of students from the Sefako Mokgatho University who are recently the proud holders of degrees in medicine.

Briefly News reported that an excited Twitter user, @mpho_bubbly, took to sharing an incredible snap of the group huddled up in a circle and holding the stethoscopes that all but confirm their new status as qualified doctors in the palms of their outstretched hands.

"My friends and I did it! Title change is now official! Sefako Makgatho MBChB Class of 2021! Course e wele guys!" read the inspirational caption.

Adding to the aesthetics of the picture, the eleven graduates each appear to firmly balance their new name tags with their official professional titles above the stethoscopes at the front of their fingers.

Source: Briefly.co.za