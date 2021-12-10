An inspirational band of medical degree students have headed online to celebrate a major flex

The students from Sefako Mokgatho announced they had completed their medical courses to qualify as doctors

Saffas were instantly bowled over by the achievement and the incredible snap shared online to mark the milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Saffas have taken to heaping praise on a group of students from the Sefako Mokgatho University who are recently the proud holders of degrees in medicine.

An excited Twitter user, @mpho_bubbly, took to sharing an incredible snap of the group huddled up in a circle and holding the stethoscopes that all but confirm their new status as qualified doctors in the palms of their outstretched hands.

Med students from Sefako Mokgatho are the toast of the town online. Image: @mpho_bubbly

Source: Twitter

"My friends and I did it! Title change is now official! Sefako Makgatho MBChB Class of 2021! Course e wele guys!" read the inspirational caption.

Adding to the aesthetics of the picture, the eleven graduates each appear to firmly balance their new name tags with their official professional titles above the stethoscopes at the front of their fingers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The tweet sparked an immediate outpouring of excitement from locals on the socials, who took to sharing their heartfelt congratulations with the new doctors. Among the tweeps were a few who instantly alluded to the "the German" car dealerships that will be happy to cater to the university alumni.

Mzansi celebrates cheerful band

The tweet attracted a whopping 27 000 likes, almost 3 000 retweets and 200 comments at the time of publication. Briefly News decidedly jumped into the comments to bring readers all the astounding comments to the post.

@GosiameMalepe wrote:

"I’m sure German carmakers are going crazy… but anyhow Congratulations Bathong."

@Kgothatsomath02 said:

"Hamba no dokotela , ama superstar.' Cheers."

@d7854a962a7a4b1 added:

"See u whn doing Ur peads allocation if you will b in DGMAH."

Source: Briefly.co.za