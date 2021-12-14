A local medical graduate is the toast of the town on social media after he recently reached the enviable milestone

The Twitter user, @nqaba37, shared an image of himself in his graduation gown and his newly-acquired certificate in tow

Saffas raised a glass to the focused gent, who shared the milestone was in honour of his late mother's memory

Few other things could compare to the pride felt by a parent who witnesses their child achieve greatness in one of the most important faculties in life – education.

However, things take on a more sombre tone once the parent a child works hard to make proud is no more, as one local gent who recently obtained his medical degree can attest.

A local lad is celebrating obtaining his degree in medicine. Image: @nqaba37

Heading online, the tweep, @nqaba37, shared an image of himself in his graduation gown and firmly clutching the all-important piece of paper conferred on him during his graduation.

The caption read:

"Dr Mngomezulu officially. Missed Mom today, but I'm sure she's proud wherever in the universe her soul rests."

The heartfelt tweet instantly rendered Saffas teary-eyed as they attempted to come to grips with the profoundness of the message. This saw the post attracting more than 4 800 likes and almost 200 retweets.

Locals piled on the messages of congratulations amid what is undoubtedly one of the most bittersweet experiences of the graduate's life, who wore a bright smile as he appeared to reach into the heavens in his grad snap.

Saffas heap the praise

Briefly News takes a look at some of the responses to the tweet below.

@Vutivi_M wrote:

"Congratulations Nqaba."

@FaneleNdebele said:

"Congratulations Dr Mngomezulu. I am so proud of you."

@MbekezeliMB added:

"Congratulations Nqaba! Well done!"

