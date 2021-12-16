Simthembile Xeketwana graduated from the University of Stellenbosch with his PhD this week despite a difficult upbringing

The PhD graduate grew up in the Eastern Cape where he endured various hardships including walking barefoot and crossing rivers to get to school

The Eastern Cape academic boasts six qualifications and shines as an inspiration to South Africa’s youth

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dr Simthembile Xeketwana is a living testament of perseverance despite all odds. The recent Stellenbosch University graduate, who used to walk long distances barefoot to and from school, bagged his Philosophy degree (PhD) in Curriculum Studies this week.

Stellenbosch University PhD graduate Simthembile Xeketwana has defied the odds and is an inspiration to many. Image: @Simthembile Fana-Xeketwana / Facebook

Source: Facebook

As a young boy, Simthembile faced several challenges such as having to walk long distances and crossing rivers to get to school.

Speaking to Stellenbosch University, he shared on how his background resonated with many young learners who face similar challenges.

They walk long distances to school, have no shoes and are going to school without a meal. I would like them to know that with hard work, perseverance and dedication one can achieve what you are destined to achieve."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

His PhD study is about multilingual education in South African schools of learners from diverse language backgrounds.

This is Simthembile's sixth qualification. He undoubtedly thrives in his element of academia, in addition to his recent accomplishment, he is also a lecturer at the University's faculty of education. He is also the head of Huis Francie van Zijl on SU's Tygerberg campus.

The University of Stellenbosch praised Simthembile Xeketwana on his recent achievement in a Facebook post. Image: Stellenbosch University / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Eastern Cape born academic, shared he hopes that his story will motivate youth who are experiencing hardships.

Beauty & Brains: Young lass bags Master’s degree, leaves peeps in awe

Previously, Briefly News reported on another inspirational milestone of a young woman who clinched her Master's degree with flying colours.

Mzansi praised the beautiful woman who posted on social media about bagging her Master’s degree.

The brainy beauty not only passed her degree but did so with cum laude and that had tweeps singing her praises.

Source: Briefly.co.za