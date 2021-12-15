South Africans were delighted at the news that a youthful lass had clinched her Master's degree with flying colours

Scores of woman commented on the post by praising her for furthering women empowerment in South Africa

The talented woman received top honours by passing her qualification with cum laude and was told she was both "book and street smart"

A young South African women revealed on social media that all her hard work has paid off after she graduated with a Master’s degree. Image: @TheLioness_R/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mzansi praised a beautiful woman who posted on social media about bagging her Master’s degree.

The brainy beauty not only passed her degree but did so with cum laude and that had tweeps singing her praises.

@TheLioness_R posted:

“I present to you, a Master’s graduate.”

@Nhlanhla35364 reacted:

“My dream is to go up this route.”

@TheLioness_R reacted with words of encouragement.

“Absolutely possible.”

@Japhet_____ added:

“Congratulations Retha. We have all the money now.”

@TheLioness_R hit back with:

“What money?”

@Matt_Tsolo said:

“OMG, Yasssss Kween!! Das my mama yall!”

@Khutso_Untold praised her for being a good role model.

“My mentor doing the things.”

@shady_myles showered her with compliments:

“Oh, you fancy, huh? Intelligent too, ooh, you're my sweetheart... I've always liked my women book and street smart. Congratulations.”

@keithmndlovu said:

“My quuuuueeen!”

@Sifiso57394361 said:

“Lioness roars.”

Women expressed their admiration for her achievement.

@_NMTHNDZ said:

“I love seeing educated women on my TL.”

@YamkelaNdamase said:

“Not just Master's. Cum laude! Congratulations.”

The young woman’s timeline was flooded with messages of congratulations.

@MezieBear said:

“Congratulations my love, I’m so so proud of you.”

