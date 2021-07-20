Aww: Stunning Lady Bags Degree in Record Time, Mzansi Wishes Her Well

A local woman has social media talking after sharing the exciting news of her record-time graduation online

The young woman also posted two stunning snaps of herself looking elegant as ever in the graduation attire

Local social media users absolutely could not get enough and headed to the comments section to wish the educated bae well

A local student has got social media buzzing after sharing the exciting news of her graduation with her many followers. The beautiful young woman expressed much excitement at being able to graduate on record time.

A local woman has certainly made South Africa proud with her impressive achievement. Images: @Melanin_Mmaps/Twitter

, @Melanin_Mmaps shared the inspirational post which was accompanied by a few snaps of the local bombshell.

"Officially A GRADUATE. I CONQUERED THE WITS EDGE IN RECORD TIME," she captioned the heartfelt post.

Looking radiant as ever the young graduate poses gracefully in front of a concrete wall before jumping for joy in more fun and casual pics. The excited lady definitely can't hold her feelings in.

Mzansi social media users headed to the comments section to wish their champion well.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ProfMahlangu said:

"Great work fighter."

@VladimirPutiny said:

"Congratulations my Sister. You did good."

@BongsVanBora said:

"Congratulations Well done."

@Qhawe___L said:

@Kgabo48649279 Mmaps."

@Kgabo48649279 said:

"Halala girl... Theto di ya go swanela."

@Sellomatlala11 said:

"Ready to represent us in parliament."

@DjNewAfrica said:

"Wow this is great news congrats Mmaps."

@nhlanhla_365 said:

"very happy for you."

Young woman who makes bricks to send herself to school finally graduates

In some other inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a Ugandan woman has been celebrated on social media as she graduated from Muteesa 1 Royal University after sponsoring herself with the money she made from brick-making.

In a LinkedIn post by Elphas Saizi, the woman, Sharon Mbabazi, bagged a degree in communications and proved to the world that persistence is key.

According to Saizi, Mbabazi lost her mum at the age of five and, in pursuit of her dream, turned to making bricks as a way to eke out a living. Saizi's post, in part, read:

"She is a living proof that persistance (sic) and determination alone are omnipotent. Truly, there is absolute power in determination!!"

Elphas shared two photos of the young lady. One was a selfie Sharon took when working to eke out a living. The other photo shows her in a graduation gown after dropping the undergraduate pen. Her excitement in the second photo was indescribable.

Social media users take leaf of inspiration from Mbabazi's book

Oladimeji Ige said:

"Nothing is impossible."

Richard Ssesanga (Anderson) commented:

"Congratulations Sharon."

Solomon Uviase wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

Ntsako Emmah Mogatosi said:

"I think even when she was a brick maker, she was making it, she was excelling in it ... I encourage education but it’s not the only source of 'making it'."

