Despite losing her mum at the tender age of five and having to sponsor her own way through education, Sharon Mbabazi has finally graduated from University

Mbabazi, who made bricks to pay her tuition fees in school, is a recent graduate from the Muteesa 1 Royal University in Uganda

She has been celebrated on social media for proving to the world that no matter what one goes through in life, success is achievable

A Ugandan woman has been celebrated on social media as she graduated from Muteesa 1 Royal University after sponsoring herself with the money she made from brick-making.

In a LinkedIn post by Elphas Saizi, the woman, Sharon Mbabazi, bagged a degree in communications and proved to the world that persistence is key.

A young woman, Sharon Mbabazi, has inspired many on social media following her heartwarming success story. Image: Elphas Saizi/ LinkedIn.

According to Saizi, Mbabazi lost her mum at the age of five and, in pursuit of her dream, turned to making bricks as a way to eke out a living. Saizi's post, in part, read:

"She is a living proof that persistance (sic) and determination alone are omnipotent. Truly, there is absolute power in determination!!"

Elphas shared two photos of the young lady. One was a selfie Sharon took when working to eke out a living. The other photo shows her in a graduation gown after dropping the undergraduate pen. Her excitement in the second photo was indescribable.

Social media users take leaf of inspiration from Mbabazi's book

Oladimeji Ige said:

"Nothing is impossible."

Richard Ssesanga (Anderson) commented:

"Congratulations Sharon."

Solomon Uviase wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

Ntsako Emmah Mogatosi said:

"I think even when she was a brick maker, she was making it, she was excelling in it ... I encourage education but it’s not the only source of 'making it'."

