4 of the 19 South Africans Trapped in Donbas, Ukraine Arrive in the Country
- South Africans reacted to the announcement that a small number of the men who are trapped in Donbas, Ukraine, have arrived in South Africa
- The group was reportedly trafficked and lured to Donbas under the pretext of receiving training, allegedly to be bodyguards for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party
- South Africans applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa after he recently spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who promised to assist in returning the men to South Africa
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
GAUTENG — Four of the 19 men who are trapped in Donbas, Ukraine, have touched down in South Africa on 18 February 2026. This was after they were recruited under false pretences to fight for Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war.
According to SABC News, the men arrived in the country after they were lured under the pretext of receiving training allegedly to be bodyguards for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The party's former Member of Parliament, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, was accused of trafficking the men. She has since denied it.
What did South Africans say?
Some netizens welcomed the announcement and thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was recently on a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin promised to assist in bringing the trapped men home.
LadyM1306! said:
"Thanks to Ramaphosa."
Donald Pump remarked:
"If Cyril plays his cards well, he could use these guys to expose the MK Party, having ensured their release after talking to Putin."
Waltz added:
"That's good news for the day yoh. What an experience. Surely they were praying day and night."
Mr. President said:
"Ramaphosa had them released. Of course, MK will not say it."
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
