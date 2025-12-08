5 Accused of Luring Men To Fight in Ukraine Granted Bail

A court in Ekurhuleni granted five people who appeared for their alleged role in the trafficking of the 17 men to fight in the Russia-Ukraine

A radio presenter was among those who appeared, and they were charged after they were arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in November

South Africans shared their views on their court appearance, with some believing that they didn't deserve to be given bail

KEMPTON PARK, EKURHULENI — The five suspects who were arrested for their alleged role in the trafficking of the 17 men to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war were released on bail. The case was postponed to 10 February 2025.

According to Jacaranda FM, the suspect appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on 8 December 2025. They were arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in November. They face charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act. SAFm broadcaster Nonkululeko Mantula was among the accused who appeared in court.

How much bail was granted

Mantula was granted R30,300. She allegedly travelled to Russia five times in the past. Her co-accused, Xolani Ntuli, was released on R15,000 bail. The other accused, Sphamandla Chabalala, Thulani Mazibuko, and Sfiso Mabena, were released on R5,000 bail. Mantula was given bail conditions, including forfeiting her passport and notifying a designated officer 48 hours in advance of any travel within South Africa.

Why were the five arrested?

Mantula and her co-accused were arrested after the South African government received a distress call from the men. They accused Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, former president Jacob Zuma, of recruiting them and luring them to Ukraine, where they were put on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war in Donbas.

The men alleged that Zuma-Sambudla promised them that they would be employed a bodyguards of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, the official opposition. One of the men who was lured to Ukraine is a 19-year-old from Botswana, the youngest of the group. Most of the group members are relatives of Zuma's. His sister-in-law, the mother of some of the men in Donbas, opened up and said she was devastated. The government said that it was working with the russian and Ukrainian governments to bring the men back to South Africa.

South Africans not satisfied with bail

Netizens discussing the court appearance on Facebook slammed the criminal justice system.

Sbongiseni Dlamini said:

"In February it will be postponed to 12 December 2026."

Kwena Kw Kwm said:

"Just enough time to make us forget."

Denise Veller said:

"And then the case files will be conveniently lost."

Thometsana Khiba said:

"Good. They risked people's lives by sending them to fight the war."

Blu Rohwer said:

"Well, what a surprise! So they can go home, have a wonderful Christmas and New Year, only to pretend about what they have done! Nothing new to see. Just move along."

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's sister opens case against her

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nkosazani Zuma-Mncube, Zuma-Sambudla's elder half-sister, opened a case against her at the Sandton Police station.

Zuma-Mncube said that Duduzile and other accused played a role in the trafficking of the 17 men, who are currently stranded in Ukraine.

