Major General Fannie Masemola confirmed that law enforcement officers are on the trail of those who killed Marius van der Merwe

The security industry member was gunned down by AK-47-wielding men outside his home in Brakpan on Friday, 5 December 2025

Van der Merwe, who many knew as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Witness D, recently testified against Julius Mkhwanazi

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola provided an update about Marius van der Merwe's murder investigations. Image: Sharon Seretl

GAUTENG – The South African Police Service (SAPS) is closing in on arresting those responsible for the murder of Marius van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe, who many knew as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Witness D, was shot dead outside his Brakpan home on Friday, 5 December 2025. The security industry member was gunned down by AK-47-wielding men a month after he testified before the commission.

His testimony, which was done remotely and with his identity withheld, focused on the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi.

Police take in person of interest for questioning

Speaking during a special media briefing on Monday, 08 December 2025, General Fannie Masemola explained that one person of interest was being taken in for questioning. Masemola, the National Police Commissioner, made the announcement at a press briefing in Saulsville, at the site of a mass shooting which left 12 people dead on 6 December 2025.

Masemola also confirmed that police had identified three suspects who were linked to the murder of the security industry member.

“We are confident that soon we will register a breakthrough as police remain on high alert for those behind the killing of Mr Van Der Merwe. Safe to say, investigations are on the right track," Masemola said.

Massive operation launched for murder suspects

Following van der Merwe’s assassination, the police activated a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, the highest security structure, to investigate the murder. NATJOINTS includes officers and intelligence at the most senior levels in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also called on law enforcement agencies to establish the circumstances behind what he described as a heinous act.

