Julius Mkhwanazi has shared his thoughts on the murder of Marius van der Merwe, who was also known as Witness D

Van der Merwe was gunned down outside his home in Brakpan, Gauteng, on Friday night, 5 December 2025

The security industry member recently testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry against Commissioner Mkhwanazi

Julius Mkhwanazi distanced himself from the murder of Marius Van Der Merwe, who was also known as Witness D. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ @TruthMovemen

GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has distanced himself from the murder of Marius van der Merwe, claiming that he didn’t even know him.

Van der Merwe was murdered outside his home in Brakpan on Friday night, 5 December 2025. He recently testified under the pseudonym of "Witness D" against Mkhwanazi before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Despite being named by van der Merwe during his testimony, the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief claims not to know him.

Mkhwanazi rejects suggestions of involvement in the murder

In an exclusive interview with News24, Commissioner Mkhwanazi rejected any suggestions that he was involved in the murder, insisting that he did not know the Brakpan-based security industry member.

“I know nothing. I had no involvement. I only know him now because people are posting him and sending me things, saying I was involved. But it's not my problem. I'm not running away or anything,” Commissioner Mkhwanazi said.

He added that his focus now was to prove his innocence before the Madlanga Commission, where he is set to return to continue giving testimony in 2026.

Marius Van Der Merwe recently testified against Julius Mkhwanazi during his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @zola_hashatsi

What did van der Merwe testify about Mkhwanazi?

During his appearance before the commission, which was conducted remotely and with his identity withheld to protect his safety, van der Merwe testified that Mkhwanazi ordered him to dump a dead body in a dam.

He testified that he was at a crime scene, where a robbery suspect was killed in mysterious circumstances in the presence of EMPD officers.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi, who was called out to the scene, then reportedly ordered him to dispose of the body.

"Mkhwanazi said that we needed to throw the suspect's body into a mineshaft or dump it into a dam. As he said this, he looked at me," van der Merwe, testifying as Witness D, said at the time.

Mkhwanazi denied the allegations against him

Mkhwanazi was asked about the incident when he testified at the commission on 4 December, but denied that anything of the sort happened. The suspended EMPD deputy chief confirmed that he was called out to a scene, but stated that he was just told that the operation was a success.

He added that he left because one of the informers at the scene was giving him vague details about what happened, and so he viewed it as a waste of time.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi also told News24 that he was going through the various allegations made by other witnesses, so that he could respond when he returns to the commission, saying that he did not have enough time to prepare adequately the last time.

