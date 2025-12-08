The South African Police Service has provided an update about the investigations into Marius van der Merwe's death

General Fannie Masemola confirmed that police had found a vehicle abandoned in Alexandra township

Van der Merwe, who was also known as Witness D, was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on Friday, 5 December 2025

Police have found a white Chevrolet bakkie believed to have been used in the murder of Marius van der Merwe. Image: @SA Police Service/ @joy_zelda

GAUTENG – The South African Police Service has found the bakkie they believe was used in the murder of Marius van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on Friday, 5 December 2025. The security industry member recently testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, anonymously, where his testimony focused on suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Police find bakkie abandoned in Alexandra

On Monday, 08 December 2025, General Fannie Masemola provided an update about police investigations into the murder. The National Police Commissioner confirmed that police found a vehicle which they believed was used in the murder of van der Merwe, who was also known as Witness D.

He stated that the white Chevrolet bakkie was abandoned in Alexandra township and fit the description of the vehicle police were looking for.

General Masemola said that according to preliminary investigations, the vehicle was abandoned just hours after the murder.

“Our crime scene experts, as well as our vehicle crime investigation unit, were at the scene in Alexandra where the car was found. The car was found on a gravel dead-end road, amongst shacks. We have taken the car to our forensic laboratory for further analysis,” General Masemola confirmed.

