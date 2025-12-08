The South African Police Service has provided an update about the recent mass shooting in Saulsville, which left 12 people dead

The victims were killed when armed men opened fire indiscriminately at an illegal tavern inside a hostel on 6 December 2025

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the police's attempts to bring those responsible to book

General Fannie Masemola said police identified the suspects behind the Saulsville mass shooting. Image: @SAPoliceService/ @TheTruthPanther

GAUTENG – The South African Police Service (SAPS) have identified the suspects behind the deadly mass shooting in Saulsville near Atteridgeville in the City of Tshwane.

A total of 12 people were killed in the mass shooting, which happened at an illegal tavern inside a hostel on 6 December 2025. 13 people were injured and rushed to the hospital after three armed men stormed the illegal tavern at approximately 4 am and opened fire indiscriminately.

Police identify the suspects wanted for the shooting

Speaking at a media briefing on 8 December 2025, Major General Fannie Masemola confirmed that police identified the three men wanted for the deadly shooting. The National Police Commissioner made the announcement at a media briefing in Saulsville, where the tragedy took place. He also discussed the murder of Marius van der Merwe at the same press briefing.

General Masemola also confirmed that one of the men the police were looking for was released on parole.

“One of the suspects we are looking for is a parolee who was released in September this year for various crimes and is reportedly connected to the others,” General Masemola said.

He added that police were still investigating the motive for the shooting, but did have a good idea of what may have led to this incident.

The youngest victim was only 3 years old

Police also confirmed that three children were among the 12 victims of the mass shooting, including the three-year-old child of the illegal shebeen owner.

The other two minors were 12 and 16. Ten victims died at the scene, while the other two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Police have registered 12 counts of murder and 14 of attempted murder.

Three children were killed during the mass shooting in Saulsville at an illegal tavern. Image: @TheTruthPanther

South Africans respond to the update

Social media users responded to General Masemola’s update, but some were not impressed that no arrests had been made.

@LaFIIRE said:

“As long as arrests aren't made, that statement remains invalid.”

@Ms_Tcmathonsi stated:

“We want them arrested now.”

@main_man4 asked:

“Why not host the press conference once the guy is arrested?”

@EbsaMarket58217 questioned:

“He was on parole? Clearly, he should not have been paroled at all.”

@BonganiMkhawane said:

“Identified but not yet arrested. 12 lives were lost. If he was released in September on parole, his parole officer has all the information.”

@PureFaith3 added:

“Parolees strike again.”

@KabeloMash6801 agreed with those sentiments:

“We are going nowhere with this parole and bail thing, ai.”

@TboozeSA asked:

“So, now that the suspect knows they’ve been identified, do the police expect him to sit and wait to get arrested? Spoiling actual investigators' work with unnecessary press conferences.”

@XUFFLER emphasised:

“We must review our bail and parole system.”

