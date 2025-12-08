Pregnant Attridgeville Tavern Shooting Survivor Opens Up About How She Escaped

One of the survivors of the horrific tavern shooting in Attridgeville in Tshwane over the weekend has spoken up about her experience

The woman, who is pregnant, was there when armed suspects entered the tavern and killed 12 people, including women and children

South Africans were horrified by how the pregnant woman survived and demanded that the South African Police Service (SAPS) take action

ATTRIDGEVILE, TSHWANE — One of the Attridgeville, Tshwane residents who survived a horrific tavern shooting in Attridgeville, Tshwane on 7 December 2025 said she escaped the gunmen who killed 12 people.

According to TimesLIVE, the woman who is pregnant said she was at the tavern with her sister, who had gone to buy alcohol. Moments after they arrived at the establishment, the gunmen stormed in, and the horrific shooting took place.

How a pregnant shooting survivor escaped

The woman said she is accustomed to hearing gunfire in the night at the hostel where the shooting took place. However, on that night, the gunmen entered another room and started shooting. She explained that children started crying, and she took one and hid under the bed. Her sister later told her that she managed to escape. The men then allegedly entered the rooms and shot children and women, too. She said when the shooting stopped, and she came out, she saw bodies strewn across the floor.

How many people died?

In the carnage of the shooting, 10 people died on the scene, and two later died from their injuries. A total of 13 people were rushed to the hospital for medical care. Three children were among those who were killed during the shooting.

Tavern shootings in South Africa

The shooting in the area occurred two months after another tavern shooting east of Tshwane. Five people were killed on 5 October 2025 at a tavern in Bronkhortspruit. The tavern is located at Dunusa Extension 10. Two men allegedly entered the tavern and tried to rob a patron of his weapon. Suspects fired randomly when a shot was fired. Six people were injured during the shooting.

Four people were also shot and killed when 10 suspects stormed a KwaZulu-Natal tavern on 3 February. The shooting took place in the Bhidla Section of Sundumbili. Two off-duty members of the South African Police Service were killed during the shooting.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commented on social media about the crime and condemned the violent incident.

Charles J. Mkasiasked:

"Do we, as people of African descent, have an inherent tendency to be violent?"

Elizabeth Morrison said:

"Shocking. May the deceased rest in peace, and condolences to the family and friends."

Lesetja Victor Maloka said:

"Still waiting for the motive. Something is a bit odd. No one just shoots at [eole for no reason. May they rest in peace and the killers arrested."

Yahya Billal Du'a answered:

"Even though there is a valid reason to fire, killing in such a manner is unnecessary, and nothing can justify that."

Manhunt launched after tavern shooting in Olivenhoutbosch

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African police Service launched a manhunt for suspects after a tavern shooting. Five people were killed in the shooting on 18 July 2025.

Ten suspects entered a tavern in the Shoba Informal Settlement on that evening and fired random shots without warning. Nine people were injured during the incident.

