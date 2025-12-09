Three women were rescued and three bodies were recovered after a major search and recovery operation at the Middelburg Dam in Mpumalanga

The SAPS received information about a possible drowning incident at the foot of the dam on 7 December 2025

According to reports, three women were saved by the SAPS rescue team, while three others were swept away and later found deceased on 8 December 2025

The South African Police Service has opened an inquest following the recovery of the three bodies. Police received a complaint about a possible drowning around 1pm, and rescue teams managed to save three women who had held onto branches and avoided being swept away by the rising water.

The search had to be suspended due to bad weather but resumed the following day,when the remaining bodies were found.

According to SAPS, the six women had gone to pray at the river near Towers Bridge, located on the old Belfast Road at the foot of the Middelburg Dam. While they were in the water, one of the women noticed the river swelling rapidly. Three managed to hold on until rescuers arrived, but tragically, the other three were swept away by the strong current.

SAPS urges the public to be vigilant during extreme weather conditions

The South African Police Service has urged citizens to exercise caution during heavy rain and other extreme weather conditions, which can lead to dangerous situations such as flash floods. SAPS advises the public to:

Check the strength of the current before entering any body of water

If caught in a fast-flowing river, float feet first to avoid serious head and body injuries

Always keep an eye on children near water

Save emergency numbers on your phone

If you fall into the water, remain as calm as possible, avoid swallowing water, and keep your head above the surface

