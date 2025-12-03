2 Bodies Found in KwaZulu-Natal Due to the Heavy Rains

Rescuers located the bodies of two KwaZulu-Natal residents who perished due to the floods that hit the province

The residents went missing during the floods that the Midlands experienced in late November 2025

South Africans were concerned about the severity of the weather, and some believed that the weather was behaving out of character

KWAZULU-NATAL — The bodies of two residents who went missing on 23 November 2025 during the floods in KwaZulu-Natal were recovered on 3 December.

According to SABC News, the residents were swept away when floods hit New Hsnover in the Umshwathi Local Municipality in the Midlands. Three people were reported missing after a river swept an informal settlement away.

What did the government say?

Senzelwe Mzila, the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, said that one person was subsequently discovered and recovered the following day. Emergency management services and rescue teams embarked on a relentless search to locate the victims.

He said that the process of identifying the victims will commence.

"This discovery puts to an end a painful chapter within the community," Mzila said.

What was the weather like on 23 November?

The weather in November was characterised by an increase in precipitation as parts of the country experienced heavy rainfall. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of severe thunderstorms, localised flooding, and downpours in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces. These included Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo, and the North West.

The storms, which continued into December, wreaked havoc. Floods and hail caused infrastructure damage in the province on 2 December 2025. Parts of the N3 at Town Hill were closed due to the flooding. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs put disaster teams on high alert as the downpours continued.

South Africans worried

Netizens were concerned about the weather after the Department of Cooperstive Governance warned that the weather would continue to deteriorate.

Henry Evans said:

"Wondering if there is any place that hasn't gotten hail."

Donald Mukomana Aston said:

"Let's try to find safe places to park. This kind of weather is not good. Even if you're late, try to chill and wait for it to cool down."

Sheila Ward said:

"Stay vigilant. The weather could become worse."

Nokulunga Masondiya Buthelezi said:

"We almost got seriously hurt with my friend. We were coming from Checkers when the hail started. We got under the trees until it stopped just before our workplace."

Nono Khosa said:

"This global warming is becoming dangerous."

SAWS predicts more terrible weather

In a related article, Briefly News reported that SAWS warned that the severe weather would persist in KwaZulu-Natal. The province could experience more hail, heavy downpours, and severe thunderstorms.

A Yellow Level 1 warning was issued for parts of the province on 3 December 2025. Towns that could be affected include Nkandla, Newcastle, and Durban.

